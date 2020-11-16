2 killed as Nigerian troops rescue 9 from kidnappers

Abuja [Nigeria], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people were killed when security forces responded to a call to rescue nine travelers in northern Nigeria, an official confirmed on Monday.



The travelers were kidnapped on Sunday from their 18-seater bus along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, said Samuel Aruwan, a commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna state.

The driver and one passenger were shot dead by the kidnappers during a gunfight with troops in the Akilubu-Gidan Busa area of Kaduna, he said.

Aruwan said the troops will continue to work hard to improve security along the highway. (ANI/Xinhua)

