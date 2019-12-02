22 tourists killed, 21 injured in Tunisia bus accident

Tunis [Tunisia], Dec 2 (ANI): At least 22 Tunisian tourists were killed on Sunday when a bus in which they were travelling on, plunged into a ravine in the northern part of the country.

According to the Tunisian interior ministry, as many as 21 people suffered injuries in the mishap, Anadolu News Agency reported.

The accident took place when the bus was travelling from the capital Tunis to the Ain Snoussi region, the ministry said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

