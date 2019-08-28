23 killed, 13 injured in fire in Mexico's bar

Veracruz [Mexico], August 28 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 23 people were killed and 13 others have sustained severe injuries following a fire in a bar in Mexico's southern Veracruz State, General Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday in El Caballo Blanco bar in the port city of Coatzacoalcos.

"As a result of the fire in the bar, 23 people have been killed -- eight women and 15 men. Thirteen people have sustained serious injuries and are already receiving medical assistance in different medical centres," the General Prosecutor's Office said.

Local authorities are currently investigating the reasons behind the fire, with prosecutors trying to find out if the fire resulted from an attack.

According to Razon newspaper, the fire broke out after an attack in which Molotov cocktails were used, but the authorities have not yet confirmed the information. (Sputnik/ANI)

