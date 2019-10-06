23 killed in attack at gold mine site in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], Oct 6 (ANI): At least 23 people were killed in an attack at a gold mining site in northern Burkina Faso, a security source said on Saturday night.

The incident occurred on Friday in the northern province of Soum. Several people have been wounded in the attack. A majority of the victims are the gold miners, reported Anadolu Agency.

The West-African nation has been witnessing incidents of inter-ethnic violence since 2015. Many of the attacks in the past have been attributed to groups affiliated with al-Qaeda or ISIS.

International NGOs have reported that thousands of people have fled their homes this year due to rising attacks by armed groups this year, in which hundreds have lost their lives. (ANI)