23 protestors killed in Iraqi clashes from Nov 3-7

Baghdad [Iraq], Nov 9 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 23 protesters were killed and over thousands injured in clashes in Iraq since Sunday, the Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights said on Friday.

"Twenty-three people died, 1,077 demonstrators and members of the Iraqi security forces were injured. The majority of them were discharged from hospitals after getting aid," the commission said in a report, adding that the police had released 201 detained protesters.

Earlier on Friday, Rupert Colville, the spokesman of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that 269 deaths had been documented between October 1 and November 7 amid the unrest in the country. In addition, at least 8,000 others, including members of the Iraqi security forces, had been injured over the same period.

On Monday, a general strike was declared in the majority of Shiite-populated Iraqi cities and the main highways were blocked.

Nationwide protests in Iraq began in early October and escalated in waves. People are demanding the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. As the rallies grew more violent, the government was eventually forced to declare a curfew and cut Internet access in Baghdad and five other regions.

The government has promised a cabinet reshuffle and changes to election laws. (Sputnik/ANI)

