3 assaliants, 1 officer killed in resort attack in Tunisia

Tunis [Tunisia], September 7 (ANI): Three assailants were shot dead by Tunisian forces after the assailants rammed their vehicle into the security officers and attacked them with knives. One officer has also been killed and another official was injured in the town of Sousse.

Al Jazeera reported that Sousse was the site of a deadly attack in 2015 wherein a gunman killed 38 people mostly British tourists.

The National Guard spokesperson said that a patrol of two National Guard officers was targetted, here on Sunday. "One died as a martyr and the other was wounded and is hospitalised, this was a terrorist attack," Al Jazeera reported quoting the spokesperson Eddine Jebabli.

The attackers rammed the gendarmes with a vehicle at 6.40 am (local time) (05:40 GMT). Post the knife attack, security forces pursued the assailants who took the officers' guns and vehicles through the Akouda district of the city's tourist area of El-Kantaoui.

Jebabli added, "In a firefight, three terrorists were killed," he said, adding security forces "managed to recover" the car and two pistols the assailants had stolen.

Tunisian Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi announced the arrest of a fourth suspect who was on board the vehicle that rammed the officers.

He said "These terrorist groups wanted to signal their presence. But they got the wrong address this time. The clearest proof of that is that the authors of this attack were eliminated in a few minutes."

Tunisian President Kais Saied said that the police are investigating wither the attack "was planned by an individuals or an organisation". (ANI)

