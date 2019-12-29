3 Indians killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident: Embassy

Cairo [Egypt], Dec 29 (ANI): Three Indians were killed and 13 others sustained injuries after two tourist buses collided with a truck in Egypt's Suez governorate on Saturday, the Indian embassy in Cairo said on Sunday.

"We regret to inform that 3 Indian citizens have lost their lives in the bus accident that occurred on 28 December near Ain Sokhna. Others who are injured are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals in Egypt (list attached)," the embassy tweeted.

The tweet attached the list of people undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Egypt.

"Relatives of the deceased and the injured have been contacted. Embassy officials are present at the hospitals and in touch with hospital authorities. All assistance is being rendered," the tweet read.

16 Indian people were on the buses at the time of the incident which took place near Ain Sokhna in Egypt. (ANI)

