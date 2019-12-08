North York [Canada], Dec 08 (ANI): Three people have suffered injuries in shooting in North York on Saturday [local time], Toronto police said.
The incident took place at around 7 pm in Finch Avenue West and Jayzel Drive.
Two victims were rushed to a trauma centre. The third victim was taken to a local hospital.
No suspect information has been released. (ANI)
3 injured in Toronto's shooting
ANI | Updated: Dec 08, 2019 06:49 IST
