3 leaks found in Nord Stream gas pipeline in Baltic Sea

Copenhagen [Denmark], September 27 (ANI): Danish authorities said they had discovered a total of three leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

Danish energy authority announced on Tuesday that two of the leaks were located in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to the north-east of the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm while the other one is in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to the south-east of the island, Deutsche Presse-Agentur, German News Agency reported.

After the suspicious leaks of pipelines running from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, people were suspecting of possible sabotage. German sources and Russian authorities said they were not ruling out an act of sabotage.

German security sources said the cause of the incidents had not been clarified, but there were indications of sabotage. Only a state actor could mount such an intervention due to its technical complexity, the sources said as quoted by DPA.

After the reports surfaced, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin is "extremely worried" about the suspected leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 Baltic Sea pipelines.



"No variant can be ruled out," Peskov said as quoted by DPA citing state news agency Interfax on Tuesday when asked if it could have been an act of sabotage.

"Obviously, there is a destruction of the pipeline. And what the reason is, there is no option that can be ruled out until the results of the investigation emerge," he said.

"This is an absolutely unprecedented situation that needs to be resolved quickly."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's presidential advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak blamed the leaks on Moscow.

Taking to Twitter, Podolyak said, "'Gas leak' from NS-1 is nothing more that a terrorist attack planned by Russia and an act of aggression towards EU. Russia wants to destabilize economic situation in Europe and cause pre-winter panic. The best response and security investment -- tanks for Ukraine. Especially German ones..."

Earlier, on Monday night, the pressure dropped, which was detected in both pipelines. The average pressure of 105 bar dropped to 7 bar on the German side, DPA reported. (ANI)

