3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], July 19 (Xinhua/ANI): New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand on Sunday, said New Zealand Ministry of Health in a statement.

Two of Sunday's cases were in managed isolation in Waikato and the third in Christchurch, it said.

According to the ministry of health, a first case is a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on July 14 from Afghanistan flying via Doha. The second is also a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on the same day from Pakistan flying via Dubai. Both of them were tested positive at the third day after their arrival.

The third case is a woman in her 70s who arrived in the country on June 30 from India. She was already in quarantine in Christchurch after a family member tested positive from a day three test.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 25. The total number of confirmed cases reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) is currently 1,203.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19, after 79 days since the last case was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Laboratories in New Zealand completed 1,365 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to 442,488. (Xinhua/ANI)

