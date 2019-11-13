30 houses in Southeastern France destroyed by earthquake

Montelimar [France], Nov 12 (Sputnik/ANI): A 5.4 magnitude earthquake that shook southeastern France earlier this week has destroyed 30 homes in Le Teil commune, French media reported on Tuesday.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the epicentre of the earthquake, which took place on Monday, was near the town of Montelimar, while tremors were felt in surrounding cities, including Lyon, Montpellier and Avignon.

Ardeche department has also reported that three people were injured.

In addition to 30 houses, which, according to the authorities, cannot be restored, some 250 more sustained heavy damage, including collapsed walls, and cracks in roofs and ceilings.

"A five-meter-long [16.4-foot] wall completely collapsed onto a neighboring building ... The roof is about to fall," a commune resident told the broadcaster.

About 300 residents were evacuated and placed in local schools for shelter.

On Monday, the electricity of France temporarily shut off the three reactors at the Cruas-Meysse nuclear power plant, located 20 miles north of both Le Teil and Montelimar. (Sputnik/ANI)

