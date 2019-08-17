Representative image
33 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli military in Gaza

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 04:16 IST

Gaza, Aug 17 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 33 Palestinians were following clashes with Israeli soldiers on Friday in Gaza Strip, the territory's Health Ministry said.
"As for 19:00 [16:00 GMT] today, 33 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were injured in clashes with the Israeli army at the eastern borders of the enclave, 20 of them were wounded by live bullets," Ashraf Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry told Sputnik.
The Gaza Strip has witnessed massive protests for over a year. Since last year, the Palestinians have been staging weekly demonstrations demanding an end to Israel's 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has affected nearly two million people from getting access to basic needs.
Around 270 people have died and a thousand others injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the Gaza protests.
For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel and the Gaza Strip. (Sputnik/ANI)

