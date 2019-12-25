35 civilians, 80 terrorists killed in attack in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], Dec 25 (ANI): As many as 35 civilians, mostly women, were killed after terrorists attacked a town in northern Burkina Faso on Tuesday, country's President Roch Marc Kabore said, adding that the ensuing clashes with security forces left 80 terrorists dead.

The incident occurred in the town of Arbinda in country's Soum province, as per a statement by Kabore posted on his twitter handle.

"The Heroic action of our soldiers made it possible to neutralise eighty terrorists and to recover important military equipment and means of locomotion," read the statement. "This barbaric attack resulted in the death of thirty-five civilian victims, the vast majority of whom were women."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The President has declared two days of national mourning.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)