4 dead, 2 missing in Guatemala due to cyclone Eta

Guatemala City [Guatemala], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): At least four people are dead and two others are missing in Guatemala after tropical depression Eta dumped heavy rains on the Central American country, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) said on Thursday.

According to the agency, 33,282 people have been affected by Eta, while 1,801 have had to flee their homes, with 408 of them still in nine shelters in the northern departments of Alta Verapaz, Izabal, and Quiche.



The deaths were caused by landslides in two towns early Thursday morning, said Conred.

Guatemalan authorities said 92 homes were at risk of collapse, and another 443 suffered mild to moderate or severe damage, all in Izabal and Alta Verapaz, the departments most affected by the rains.

Early Thursday, Eta was located 145 kilometers south of the port of La Ceiba in northern Honduras and was expected to head back out to the Caribbean Sea, where it could gain strength, according to the US National Hurricane Center. (ANI/Xinhua)

