Floods in Libya in 2015 (Photo/Reuters)
4 dead, 2,500 flee homes due to severe floods in Libya: UNHCR

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:30 IST

Ghat [Libya], Jun 8 (ANI): At least four people have lost their lives while 2,500 people have been forced to flee their homes due to severe flooding caused by heavy rainfalls here, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) revealed in a statement on Friday.
The rains, which started on May 28, have also wounded over 30 people, Xinhua reported while quoting the statement.
Apart from this, extensive damage has been caused, leading to the telecommunications network being disrupted. Homes and farms alike have been destroyed in the region, which is highly reliant on agriculture.
Further rainfall is expected in the coming days, the agency added.
"All 20,000 of Ghat's inhabitants are now in need of humanitarian support. Shelter, food and basic items are urgently needed," the UN agency said.
This worsens the humanitarian situation in the country as it comes at a time when infighting is ongoing in the Libyan capital between renegade commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA's) forces.
The violence broke out after Haftar launched an offensive in April to retake Tripoli from GNA, which governs the region.
More than 90,000 people have been displaced in Tripoli ever since the fighting broke out, while over 500 people have lost their lives. (ANI)

