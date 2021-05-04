4 dead, several others missing due to flood in eastern Yemen

Hadhramaut [Yemen], May 3 (ANI/Sputnik): At least four people are dead and several others are missing due to heavy rains in Yemen's eastern province of Hadhramaut, a source told Sputnik.



According to the source, the rain and floods that hit the Tarim district led to three houses collapsing, four people drowning and a few more going missing. Thousands are trapped in their homes because roads are flooded and cars are carried away by water.

An evacuation effort is underway, with military helicopters said to have been deployed.

Meanwhile, a security source in the southwestern Al Hudaydah province told Sputnik that the rain caused five houses to collapse, damaged arable land and led to a landslide. (ANI/Sputnik)

