4 Indian-origin lawmakers inducted into Trudeau's new Cabinet

Ottawa [Canada], Nov 22 (ANI): Four Indian-origin lawmakers, including a Hindu woman, are among the 36 ministers inducted into Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new Cabinet.

The Cabinet, which was unveiled on Wednesday, includes seven new faces, including Anita Anand, who was elected to the House of Commons for the first time in the October federal elections.

Anand has been named the minister of public services and procurement, as per a list of the Cabinet minister on the Liberal Party website.

The other three Indian origin lawmakers are Sikhs, namely, Navdeep Bains, named the minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry; Bardish Chagger, named the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth; and Harjit Sajjan, named the Minister of National Defence. (ANI)

