Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 30 (ANI): At least four people were injured in an explosion in Kabul's PD4 on Friday.
The blast occurred in the second street of Taimani, according to TOLOnews.
The number of wounded was confirmed by Nusrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.
The reason behind the explosion is not known yet. (ANI)
4 injured after explosion rocks Kabul's PD4
ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:56 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 30 (ANI): At least four people were injured in an explosion in Kabul's PD4 on Friday.