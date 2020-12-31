4 injured by explosion at house in Latvia's Riga

Riga [Latvia], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people injured by the Thursday explosion at a residential house in the Latvian capital of Riga has risen to four, a spokesperson for the ambulance service told Sputnik.



In the early hours of Thursday, the explosion hit the three-story residential house in the Agenskalns district of Riga. The causes of the incident remain unknown.

"Four injured people needed medical assistance. Two of them sustained serious injuries, two others slight ones," the spokesperson said.

Forty rescuers, 11 vehicles, and seven ambulance units are operating at the site. (ANI/Sputnik)

