4 killed in Spain floods

Orihuela [Spain], Sept 14 (ANI): At least four people were killed as flood wreaked havoc in various towns of eastern Spain.

A middle-aged man was killed after his car was trapped in a tunnel flooded within minutes. Following this, a body of 36-year old was spotted. She has been reported missing from last few days, reported Al Jazeera.

A 61-year-old man and his 51-year-old sister died on Thursday when their vehicle was swept away as fast-moving waters swamped a road in Caudete

On Thursday, thousands of people were stranded after floods caused by torrential rains swept their car and blocked roads in Orihuela.

Alicante, Valencia and eastern Castilla-La Mancha provinces of Spain are the worst hit by the floods.

The region has been witnessing heavy rainfall. In the village of Gaianes, 491 mm rainfall was reported over the last three days - more than 350mm of that fell in the last 24 hours.

More thunderstorms are expected during the weekend. (ANI)

