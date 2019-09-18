4 Russian soldiers injured in attack by North Korea poachers

Moscow [Russia], Sept 18 (Sputnik/ANI): Four Russian border servicemen, were injured in an attack by North Korean poachers in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.

According to the committee, "four personnel suffered wounds of different degree of severity, one of them -- a gunshot wound."

The Federal Security Service detained two vessels and more than 80 North Koreans on Tuesday.

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case. (Sputnik/ANI)

