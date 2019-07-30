Protest in Sudan (File photo)
Protest in Sudan (File photo)

4 school students killed by security forces in central Sudan

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 07:00 IST

Khartoum [Sudan], July 30 (ANI): At least five protesters, including four high school students, have been shot dead after security forces opened fire on a student protest in the central Sudanese city of El-Obeid on Monday (local time), opposition groups have said.
The killings came a day before protest leaders and ruling generals are set to hold new talks on Sudan's transition government following the removal of former leader, Omar al-Bashir, Al Jazeera reported.
Gunfire rang out as teenagers rallied against fuel and bread shortages in the capital of North Kordofan state, residents were quoted as saying, at a time of heightened tensions between opposition campaigners and the military following Bashir's removal.
A key protest group, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), said, "live ammunition" had been used against a "rally of school students" in the central town of El-Obeid.
In a post on its Facebook page, it urged "all citizens and medics" to head to hospitals treating the wounded.
"We call on our people to take to the streets ... to denounce the Al-Obeid massacre, to demand the perpetrators be brought to justice," said the SPA, which had launched the initial protests.
Authorities announced a nighttime curfew in four Sudanese towns following the incident. There was no immediate statement from the ruling military council.
The acting governor of North Kordofan, Mohamed Khidr Mohamed Hamid, told Al-Arabiya TV there had been a "slight friction" between protesters and security forces. He added that he could not confirm who opened fire and a committee would investigate the incident. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:52 IST

Death toll in Rawalpindi plane crash rises to 19

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): The death toll in the plane crash at a residential area near Rabi Plaza in Rawalpindi in the wee hours of Tuesday rose to 19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:01 IST

Boris Johnson moves into 10 Downing Street with girlfriend...

London [UK], July 30 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday moved into 10 Downing Street with his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, putting an end to speculation whether she would join him at his new residence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:01 IST

Saudi-led airstrike on market kill 13 in northern Yemen

Sanaa [Yemen], July 30 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed when a Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a popular market in Yemen's northern province of Saada on Monday evening (local time), residents and a medic said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 05:13 IST

Prison riots in Brazil leave 52 inmates dead

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 30 (ANI): At least 52 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organised crime groups at the Altamira prison in northeastern Brazil on Monday, authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:42 IST

10 dead as plane crashes into residential area in Rawalpindi

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): At least 10 people lost their lives and 12 others sustained injuries when a small plane crashed into a residential area near Rabi Plaza in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:11 IST

Trump signs 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund bill into law for...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Monday signed the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Bill into law to provide health care facilities to the police officers, firefighters and other first responders to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:11 IST

5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan coast

Tokyo [Japan], July 30 (ANI): A strong earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Japan in the wee hours of Tuesday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 01:57 IST

India offers $100 mn financial aid to Benin during President...

Porto-Novo [Benin], July 30 (ANI): India on Monday offered concessional financial assistance of USD 100 million to Benin with an aim to help the West African country meet its Sustainable Development Goals.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 00:20 IST

India, Madagascar discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations

Antananarivo [Madagascar], July 30 (ANI): India's ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar, met Prime Minister Ntsay Christian here on Monday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 23:07 IST

India, China hold talks on border affairs in Beijing

Beijing [China], July 29 (ANI): India and China on Monday held the 14th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:36 IST

India, Mozambique sign 2 MoUs to strengthen defence cooperation

Maputo [Mozambique], July 29 (ANI): India and Mozambique on Monday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) here to strengthen defence cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:51 IST

Nepal Parliament adjourned after Opposition parties protest,...

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 29 (ANI): Lawmakers from Nepal's opposition parties like the Nepali Congress (NC) and the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N) obstructed Monday's parliamentary session demanding a probe into Sarlahi incident.

Read More
iocl