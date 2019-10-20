A demonstrator cycles over burning objects on a road during a protest against the government in Valparaiso
A demonstrator cycles over burning objects on a road during a protest against the government in Valparaiso

41 subway stations damaged during protests in Chile

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 05:40 IST

Santiago [Chile], Oct. 20 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 41 subway stations were damaged and at least 308 people were arrested during protests on Friday against an increase in metro fares in Santiago, Chilean Minister of National Defence Javier Iturriaga said on Saturday (local time).
The violent protests prompted the government to declare a state of emergency and the deployment of soldiers in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as in the Metropolitan municipalities of Puente Alto and San Bernardo.
During a press conference, Iturriaga said that "there is a lot of work to do" before Monday so that "everyone can return to work and continue with their normal lives."
The general inspector of police Mauricio Rodriguez added that 11 civilians and 156 officers were injured during the protests, and 49 police vehicles were damaged.
The protests started after the government raised Santiago's Metro fare during peak time from 800 to 830 Chilean pesos (from 1.13 to 1.17 U.S. dollars) on October 6.
Demonstrators argue that the increase is unjustified and that is not consistent with the country's average wage. (ANI/Xinhua)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 05:34 IST

Boris Johnson refuses to sign letter requesting Brexit delay

London [UK], Oct 20 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday (local time) sent the European Union an unsigned photocopy of a request for a Brexit extension from Parliamentarians, stressing that it is "Parliament's letter" and not his, according to local media reports.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 05:34 IST

US: FM Sitharaman to meet Indian diaspora in Chicago

Washington [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting Chicago on Sunday, where she is scheduled to meet industry leaders and people from the Indian diaspora.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 04:31 IST

Turkish-backed forces, Kurds fight on first day of Syria ceasefire

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Turkish-backed Syrian forces clashed with the Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria on Friday (local time), the first day of the ceasefire brokered between Turkey and the United States to suspend the military offensive in the war-torn region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 04:19 IST

Rise in interest rates amid global economic slowdown dependent...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (local time) said that a rise in interest rates that have fallen due to a global economic slowdown is largely dependent on India and China's growth estimates.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 02:18 IST

Talk show host bids a million dollars to bribe Trump to resign

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Taking his criticism of US President Donald Trump to a new height, American comedian and political commentator, Bill Maher, during his Friday's episode, went on to offer a million-dollar to Trump for resigning from the office.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:39 IST

Pak PM won't resign 'under any circumstances': Govt on...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan will not put down his resignation papers 'under any circumstances', the federal government said on Saturday after the opposition parties called off negotiations and vouched to go ahead with their 'Azadi march' to hold anti-government protes

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:06 IST

Afghanistan: Mosque bomb blast toll rises to 72

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 19 (ANI): Death toll in Friday's mosque bomb blast in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province has risen to 72.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:24 IST

There is significant potential for economic collaboration...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 19 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said there is significant potential for economic collaboration between India and the Philippines.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 21:36 IST

Catalan leader urges Spain to immediately start negotiations...

Madrid [Spain], Oct 19 (Sputnik/ANI): Catalan President Quim Torra on Saturday urged the Spanish authorities to immediately engage in negotiations amid ongoing violent protests across the autonomous region of Catalonia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:48 IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets Swiss President in Washington

Washington [US], Oct 19 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Ueli Maurer, President of Swiss Confederation & Head of Federal Dept of Finance of Switzerland here on October 18.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:40 IST

UK Parliament votes to delay Brexit deal decision

London [UK], Oct 19 (ANI): British MPs on Saturday voted to delay the decision on the UK's exit from the European Union (EU), ruling out a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:43 IST

Afghanistan: Mosque bomb blast toll rises to 72

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 19 (ANI): Death toll in Friday's mosque bomb blast in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province has risen to 72.

Read More
iocl