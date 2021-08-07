45 Houthi terrorists killed in airstrikes, clashes in Yemen's Marib, says military sources

Sanaa [Yemen], August 7 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 45 Houthi terrorists were killed in multiple airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition and in ground clashes with the Yemeni government army in Yemen's central province of Marib in the last 24 hours, two military sources said on Saturday.

"In the western district of Sirwah, the airstrikes targeted a terrorist makeshift operational room, killing at least 12," one of the sources in Marib told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

"In the adjacent district of Rahabah, to the south of Sirwah, the airstrikes destroyed several pick-up vehicles carrying terrorist combatants on the southwestern Rahabah, killing more than 20," he added.

Another military source, also in Marib, said the army repelled a fierce attack launched by the Houthi terrorists from three directions on the army's positions in the mountains of Al-Bayadh and Al-Abzakh in Rahabah district.

"Thirteen terrorists were killed on the ground, while dozens fled," he told Xinhua.



Both strategic mountains and most of Rahabah district were recaptured by the army last week.

Meanwhile, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported 11 Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on the Houthi positions in Sirwah and Rahabah, without providing more details.

The Houthi terrorist began in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the government's last northern stronghold.

The United Nations has warned that the offensive on Marib, which hosts nearly 1 million internally displaced people, could lead to a major humanitarian catastrophe.

Yemen's civil war flared up in late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of much of the country's north and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. (ANI/Xinhua)



