5 killed during pro-Morales protest in Bolivia

Sucre [Bolivia], Nov 16 (ANI): At least five people were killed and more than 10 others suffered injuries as security forces clashed with supporters of former President Evo Morales in different parts of Bolivia on Saturday, according to local media reports.

Thousands of Morales supporters have taken to the streets of La Paz against Bolivia's interim leadership. Clashes between police and former President Evo Morales supporters intensified, according to local reports.



Last month, a disputed presidential election led to nationwide strikes paralyzed this South American nation. The strike ended this week, with former president Evo Morales stepping down at the suggestion of the military, and Senator Jeanine Anez Chavez declaring herself the nations' interim leader.

The death toll rose to 14 and 400 people were injured amid turmoil in Bolivia which has been thrown into crisis with demonstrators protesting results of presidential elections last month in which Morales declared victory for a fourth term in the office, Anadolu Agency reported.

Morales, earlier this week, had announced his resignation amid growing opposition after an international audit found the results of last month's election could not be validated due to "serious irregularities."

Morales, as part of the election results, had declared his win for a fourth term in the office.

However, after stepping down under pressure from the military, Morales had requested political asylum from Mexico. (ANI)

