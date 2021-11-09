5 terrorist suspects arrested in Indonesia's East Java

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The Indonesian police arrested five terrorist suspects affiliated to outlawed organization Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) in East Java province early Tuesday, police spokesman Senior Commissioner Ahmad Ramadhan said.

The suspects were apprehended in a number of districts in the province, including Bojonegoro, Gresik and Sumenep, Ramadhan told a press conference.

They were captured on suspicion of delivery of firearms, training for JI recruits and a group of JI military trainers or instructors, the spokesman said.



According to him, the police were still probing the case to seek further information about the JI group's fundraising in East Java province.

The police recently confiscated hundreds of charity boxes suspected of being used by terrorist groups to raise operational funds in Lampung province during an operation.

"Charity boxes have not been found in East Java, but we are conducting an in-depth investigation to see if there is a fundraising pattern as well," Ramadhan said.

Jamaah Islamiyah has long been accused of being behind a series of bomb attacks in Indonesia. The deadliest attack was the bombing of two nightclubs in Bali on Oct. 12, 2002, which killed 202 people. (ANI/Xinhua)

