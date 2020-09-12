50 dead in DR Congo mining well landslide

Bukavu [DR Congo], September 12 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 50 people were killed on Friday evening after a landslide hit a mining well in Kamituga, South Kivu Province in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to a statement from the provincial governor on Saturday morning.



Governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi confirmed that the majority of the victims are youth and children. The search is continuing to identify the dead and to provide assistance.

The cause of the landslide is under investigation.

South Kivu Province witnesses landslides every year due to artisanal mining activities in several communities. (ANI/Xinhua)

