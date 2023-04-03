La Libertad [El Salvador], April 3 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck 135 km South of La Libertad, El Salvador on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
El Salvador is a country in Central America.
The earthquake occurred at 18:06:06 (UTC+05:30) and hit La Libertad, El Salvador at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 12.269°N and 89.390°W, respectively.
No casualties have yet been reported. (ANI)
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits La Libertad, El Salvador
ANI | Updated: Apr 03, 2023 19:00 IST
