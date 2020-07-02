50 people killed, many missing following Jade mine's collapse in Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], July 02 (ANI): At least 50 people died and many others are still missing after Jade mine in Hpakant township of Myanmar's Kachin state collapsed on Thursday, Xinhua reported citing the local village administration office

Caused by the monsoon rains, the landslide occurred at a jade mining site in Sate Mu village tract of Hpakant township at 08:00 am local time, stated the Fire Services Department's release.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

