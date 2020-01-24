5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Argentina

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Jan 24 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Argentina on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 9:11 pm (UTC), was located at a depth of 560 kilometres, about 16 kilometres west of the town of El Hoyo, the USGC said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

