Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 10 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the Southwestern region of the African continent on Sunday (Local time).
"Prelim Magnitude 5.6 earthquake southwest of Africa Aug-09 23:42 UTC," tweeted the US Geological Survey (USGS) about southwest of the continent.
The quake occurred at 23:42 UTC on Sunday at a 10 km depth.
Earthquakes in the region are somewhat rare though they are frequently experienced in certain parts of the West Indies; but an earthquake of deep focus in this region is certainly a more rare occurrence, if not entirely without precedent. (ANI)
5.6 magnitude quake hits southwest of Africa
ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2020 06:27 IST
Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 10 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the Southwestern region of the African continent on Sunday (Local time).