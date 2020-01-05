5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], Jan 5 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck southern Mexico on Saturday night (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 10:40 pm, was located at depth of 97.2 kilometres, about 6 kilometres south of the town of Santo Domingo Zanatepec, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

