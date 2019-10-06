Representative image
5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Chile

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:25 IST

Santiago [Chile], Oct 6 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck Chile on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 10:40 GMT, was registered at a depth of 112 kilometres, about 73 kilometres northeast of Calama city, reported Xinhua news agency.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property due to the quake.
Chile lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

