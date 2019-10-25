5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], Oct 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck New Zealand on Thursday, United States Geological Survey said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 7:14 pm (UTC), was registered at a depth of 33 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

New Zealand lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)