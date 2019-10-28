6 killed in Colombia military chopper crash

Bogota [Colombia], Oct 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Six people died as a result of a military helicopter's crash in the central Colombian municipality of Alban, the country's air force said on Sunday.

The air force confirmed that the ill-fated chopper had been found. "The Colombian Air Force expresses deep regret over the death of six crew members," it said.

According to the RCN radio broadcaster, the Bell 412 helicopter disappeared on late Friday after leaving the Palanquero base in the department of Cundinamarca.

According to the air force, the helicopter was in excellent condition and was used for transporting the country's president several times before the incident took place.

The chopper was once even used to transport Pope Francis during his visit to the Latin American nation.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. An investigation has been launched. (Sputnik/ANI)

