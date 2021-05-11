6 killed in explosion at police station in Somalia's Mogadishu

Moscow [Russia], May 10 (ANI/Sputnik): At least six people, including two law enforcement officers, were killed when a suicide bomber targeted a police station in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the country's Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has confirmed.

"Somali PM @MohamedHRoble has condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on Mogadishu's Waberi district police station that claimed lives of six people including two police officers. The PM extended his condolences to the families and the people of Somalia on the loss of lives," the Information Ministry said on Twitter.

According to Somali National Television (SNTV), the explosion occurred at Mogadishu's Waberi Police Station on Sunday evening, when a suicide bomber drove a vehicle filled up with explosives into the front gate of the station.



SNTV said that Waberi police chief Ahmed Bashane and Deputy Commander for Waliyow Adde Police Division Abdi Basid were among the six people killed in the blast.

"I condemn the terrorist attack on the Waberi district police station," Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said on Twitter.

Local media reports suggest that several people were wounded in the blast and there are civilian casualties. (ANI/Sputnik)

