6.0 earthquake jolts Indonesia, no casualty reported

Sumatra [Indonesia], Jun 3 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale rattled Indonesia's western North Sumatra province on Monday.

The quake strike at 12:57 pm with the epicenter at 30 km southwest of Nias Selatan and the depth at 19 km under the sea bed, reported Xinhua.

No casualty or damage to the property has been reported yet.

An aftershock of 5.5 magnitude jolted the province seven-minutes after the main shock.

Indonesia is highly susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis as it lies in the highly seismic 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean.

In December 2004, a devastating 9.1 magnitude quake off the Sumatra island triggered strong tsunami waves in the Indian Ocean, killing over two lakh people in dozens of countries, including many in India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

