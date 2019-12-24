6.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Canada; no tsunami warning issued

Ottawa [Canada], Dec 24 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Canada's westernmost province of British Columbia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Monday.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 7:49 pm (UTC), was located at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, about 175 kilometres west of Port Hardy, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake.

No tsunami warning was issued.

Just hours earlier, two earthquakes measuring 5.7 and 5.2 on the Richter scale were recorded near the same area, according to USGS (ANI)

