6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Colombia

Bogota (Colombia), Dec 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Colombia on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 7:03 pm (UTC), was located at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres, about 124 kilometres south of country's capital Bogota, EMSC said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

