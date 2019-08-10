61 killed after fuel tanker explodes in Tanzania

Morogoro [Tanzania], Aug 10 (ANI): At least 61 people were killed and many others were wounded after a crashed fuel tanker exploded while people were trying to siphon off fuel from the vehicle in Tanzania's Eastern city of Morogoro on Saturday, police said.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander Wilbrod Mtafungwa told local media that the fuel tanker had overturned while trying to evade a collision with a moped on a road, reported Sputnik news agency.

The explosion occurred while motorcyclists in the area were collecting the petroleum leaking from the crashed tanker.

Graphic images posted on social media show wreckage scattered over a wide area and burnt bodies lying on the ground.

A rescue operation is underway, police said. (ANI)

