6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], October 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Papua New Guinea on Thursday.



The earthquake hit at 408 km North North-East (NNE) of Port Moresby at 4.46 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.1, Occurred on 01-10-2020, 16:04:46 IST, Lat: -6.09 and Long: 148.69, Depth: 90 Km, Location: 408 km NNE of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea" the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) tweeted.

Papua New Guinea lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

