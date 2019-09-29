6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines

Mindanao [Philippines], Sept 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao here on Sunday morning, as per the US Geological Survey.

It struck at a depth of about 76.1 km, the agency added.

Quoting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), Xinhua reported that aftershocks are also expected following the strong earthquake.

No casualty or destruction has been reported so far. (ANI)

