6.2 magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], Feb 09 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on Richter scale struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit at the depth of 31 km at around 4:29 UTC.

No aftershocks have been recorded and there has been no tsunami warning issued by authorities.

Papua New Guinea lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

