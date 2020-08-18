6.4 magnitude quake hits Manila

Manila [Phillippines], Aug 18 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale struck the Southeastern region of Manila, Phillippines, on Tuesday early morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 18-08-2020, 05:33:50 IST, Lat: 12.07 & Long: 124.25, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 451km SE of anila, Phillippines," tweeted National Centre for Seismology.

No casualties have been reported yet. (ANI)