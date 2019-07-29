Representative Image
Representative Image

65 killed by Boko Haram at funeral in North Nigeria

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:43 IST

Abuja [Nigeria], July 29 (ANI): At least 65 people lost their lives after local terror group Boko Haram opened fire on a funeral in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno in the weekend.
"It is 65 people dead and 10 injured," Muhammed Bulama, the local government chairman, was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.
Bulama reportedly said that he thought Saturday's attack was in retaliation for the killing two weeks ago of 11 Boko Haram fighters by local residents when the fighters approached their village.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the attack and directed the country's air force and army to begin air patrols and ground operations to hunt down the attackers, a statement released by the president's office said.
The faction typically carries out suicide attacks against soft civilian targets such as mosques, markets and bus stations, often using young women and girls as bombers.
The last attack was in June when as many as 30 people were killed and 40 others injured after three suicide bombers, including two girls and a boy, detonated explosives at Konduga village in Borno. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:22 IST

Armed miners invade Amazon village in Brazil after killing...

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 29 (ANI): Several dozen heavily armed miners dressed in military fatigues invaded an indigenous village in remote northern Brazil this week and fatally stabbed at least one of the community's leaders, authorities have said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:05 IST

National intelligence chief Dan Coats to resign next month, tweets Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump in a series of tweets on Sunday announced that Dan Coats, the director of US National Intelligence, is stepping down from his post and will be replaced by Texas Republican Representative, John Ratcliffe, next month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 03:25 IST

5 doctors killed in airstrike on Libya hospital

Tripoli [Libya], July 29 (ANI): At least five doctors lost their lives after an air raid by Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) targeted a hospital in the southern outskirts of Libya's capital Tripoli, an official from the UN-recognised government of the war-ravaged country said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:58 IST

India strongly condemns attack on Afghan VP candidate's office

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): India on Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack in Kabul that targeted the office of Vice Presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh and left two people dead.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:35 IST

Rajnath Singh arrives in Mozambique, visits FADM military headquarters

Maputo [Mozambique], July 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited the military headquarters of the Armed Forces for the Defence of Mozambique (FADM) following his arrival at Southern African country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 22:22 IST

Kovind arrives in Benin, first visit by an Indian President

Cotonou [Benin], July 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Benin on Sunday on the first leg of his three-nation tour of the West African region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 21:27 IST

Amrullah Saleh survives major attack on his residence in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): Former National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief and Vice-Presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh survived a major attack on his residence here on Sunday that claimed the lives of at least seven people and left 15 others injured.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:38 IST

Hong Kong: Clashes between police, demonstrators continue on...

Hong Kong, July 28 (ANI): Violent clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators continued on Sunday, the third day of mass protests against the alleged recent police brutality.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:39 IST

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): An election advertisement banner, featuring the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, has been spotted in Israel.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:19 IST

Explosion rocks Kabul, 7 feared killed

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and 15 people injured after a car explosion rocked Kabul which targetted the office of Vice President candidate Amrullah Saleh here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 18:15 IST

Taliban reject plans to hold direct talks with Afghan government

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): The Taliban on Sunday rejected a statement from the State Minister for Peace about plans to hold direct talks with the Afghan government within the next two weeks in a European country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:27 IST

Iran terms Britain seizing its oil tanker as violation of JCPoA

Tehran [Iran], July 28 (ANI): Britain seizing an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar earlier this month constituted a violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Read More
iocl