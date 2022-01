Kermadec Islands [New Zealand], January 29 (ANI): A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region northeast of Auckland, New Zealand, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday (local time).



The earthquake struck at 8:16 am today, the USGS said.

The quake was at a depth of 33 km (21 miles), according to USGS. (ANI)