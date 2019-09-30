Santiago [Chile], Sept 30 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck central Chile on Sunday, country's national emergency agency said.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 3:57 (UTC), was registered at a depth of 9.8 kilometres, about 67 kilometres west of the city of Constitucion, reported Sputnik news agency.
There were no immediate reports of casualty or damage to the property as a result of the quake.
Chile lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)
6.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Central Chile
ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:39 IST
