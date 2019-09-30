6.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Central Chile

Santiago [Chile], Sept 30 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck central Chile on Sunday, country's national emergency agency said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 3:57 (UTC), was registered at a depth of 9.8 kilometres, about 67 kilometres west of the city of Constitucion, reported Sputnik news agency.

There were no immediate reports of casualty or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

Chile lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

