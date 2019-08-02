6.8 magnitude quake rattles Chile

Santiago [Chile], Aug 2 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of central Chile on Thursday, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which occurred at around 2:30 pm (local time), struck at a shallow depth of about 10 kilometers, about 167 kilometers northeast of capital Santiago, reported Russia Today.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or any damage to property as a result of the quake. No Tsunami warning has been issued.

Chile lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

