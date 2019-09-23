Nairobi [Kenya], Sept 23 (ANI): At least seven students were killed and 57 suffered injuries after a classroom collapsed in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday morning.
Dozens were still trapped in the collapsed building, Al Jazeera reported.
The incident took place at the two-story 'Precious Talent Top School'.
Red Cross Kenya said rescue efforts were ongoing.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
7 students killed in Kenya classroom collapse
ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:48 IST
