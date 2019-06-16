Representative image
8 killed in Somalia's car bombings

Mogadishu [Somalia], June 16 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and 16 others suffered injuries after twin car bombings rattled Somalia's capital, Mogadishu on Saturday.
According to Al Jazeera, the first bomb targeted a checkpoint near the presidential palace and second went off at a checkpoint on the road to the airport. While the first bombing killed eight, second did not cause any casualty.
Terror group al Sahab took the responsibility of the attack.
Al-Shabab, which often targets the capital, said the blasts were meant to strike the first line of security checkpoints for the airport and palace.
Al-Sahab, which controlled large rural area of the country, is fighting the Somalian government since 2007.
The terrorist group is responsible for a string of attacks in Somalia which have claimed the lives of scores of people. Al-Shabab was responsible for the horrific truck bombing in Mogadishu in October 2017 that killed more than 500 people. (ANI)

Iran might scale back from nuclear deal commitments

Tehran [Iran], Jun 16 (ANI): Iran on Saturday signalled that it might further scale back from its commitments under the nuclear deal unless other signatories show "positive signals".

Sudan toppled Prez to appear in court soon

Khartoum [Sudan], June 16 (ANI): Sudan's toppled President Omar al-Bashir is expected to appear in court next week to face charges of corruption, announced acting prosecutor general on Sunday.

India inching towards meeting Paris Agreement targets: RK Singh...

Karuizawa [Japan], Jun 15 (ANI): India is implementing one of the largest renewable energy expansion and energy efficiency programmes and is moving towards achieving the target to fulfill the country's commitments made in Paris Agreement, said Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh on Sa

CICA Summit: Jaishankar meets Iranian counterpart, discusses...

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and discussed issues of mutual interest on the sidelines of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit here on Saturday.

Pak's meow moment: Imran Khan's party issues clarification over...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 15 (ANI): Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) had to issue a clarification after it was trolled for streaming a press conference on Facebook with the 'cat' filter on.

UN raises concern over UN counterterrorism official's visit to...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): The United States on Friday objected to a visit by the United Nations counterterrorism chief to China's Xinjiang province, where around one million ethnic Uighurs and minority Muslims are reportedly held at detention centres.

NAB submits reply on Sharif's bail plea

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 15 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Saturday submitted its reply in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the plea seeking suspension of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Terrorism 'gravest threat to Asia: S Jaishankar at CICA Summit

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 15 (ANI): Terrorism is the 'gravest threat' that people in Asia face, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Saturday, while stating that terrorists and their victims must never be equated.

Former German footballer Ozil's wedding sparks controversy

Istanbul [Turkey], June 15 (ANI): The extravagant wedding of former German midfielder Mesut Ozil sparked controversy this week after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen attending the ceremony as best man to the footballer.

31 test positive for HIV in Pakistan's Sindh

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 15 (ANI): Thirty-one of 2,500 persons were found to be HIV positive during a screening programme for the virus conducted in Pakistan's Sindh province, health officials said on Saturday.

Paris: Notre Dame to hold its first mass two months after fire

Paris [France], Jun 15 (ANI): The Notre-Dame Cathedral will host its first mass on Saturday, exactly two months after the devastating blaze that caused its famous spire to collapse.

Hong Kong to suspend controversial extradition bill

Hong Kong, Jun 15 (ANI): The embattled government of Hong Kong on Saturday is expected to announce a suspension to the efforts to pass a controversial China extradition bill, in an apparent bid to quell further unrest and mass demonstrations that have been building up pressure on the city's government

