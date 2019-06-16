8 killed in Somalia's car bombings

Mogadishu [Somalia], June 16 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and 16 others suffered injuries after twin car bombings rattled Somalia's capital, Mogadishu on Saturday.

According to Al Jazeera, the first bomb targeted a checkpoint near the presidential palace and second went off at a checkpoint on the road to the airport. While the first bombing killed eight, second did not cause any casualty.

Terror group al Sahab took the responsibility of the attack.

Al-Shabab, which often targets the capital, said the blasts were meant to strike the first line of security checkpoints for the airport and palace.

Al-Sahab, which controlled large rural area of the country, is fighting the Somalian government since 2007.

The terrorist group is responsible for a string of attacks in Somalia which have claimed the lives of scores of people. Al-Shabab was responsible for the horrific truck bombing in Mogadishu in October 2017 that killed more than 500 people. (ANI)

